Cleaning whiz shares an easy method for making your old sofa look brand new in one sitting.

If your sofa is looking a little worn but you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new one, there is a simple way to revive it.

Carolina McCauley, an Instagram-famous mother of two, is all about easy DIY cleaning hacks, and one of her most recent videos shows how to make an old sofa look brand new in just one session.

According to the self-proclaimed Home Hacks Queen, not only is this simple routine inexpensive and does not necessitate a trip to the store for dozens of cleaning liquids, but it also effectively deodorizes your coach.

To begin, fill a bottle halfway with warm water and spray it all over the sofa.

After that, liberally sprinkling baking soda on the dirty areas and rubbing it in with a damp cloth is the next step.

Although putting baking soda on your coach may seem strange, the chemical compounds in this household staple make for a powerful deep cleaning machine.

Baking soda absorbs the foul odors completely, unlike air fresheners, which simply mask them.

It’s time to vacuum the sofa once the mixture has been absorbed and feels dry to the touch.

The Australian mother then demonstrated the final step, which involves spraying rubbing alcohol on the now-clean surface.

”THIS IS EFFECTIVE!!!”

”I added essential oil to the baking soda and it doesn’t smell like alcohol,” says the author.

Someone who had tried the trick said, “It’s like the alcohol sealed the essential oil scent.”

While the majority of viewers seemed to enjoy the routine, one viewer was less convinced: ”I wish I had the courage to try this myself.”

”Baking soda can really mess up a vacuum cleaner, so be careful,” another Instagram user cautioned.

‘I just undress the cushions and wash the covers in 40° C,’ wrote someone who complained that it took too long.

”It’s simple and fast,” says the author.

