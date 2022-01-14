Clint Arlis, a ‘Bachelorette’ alum, has passed away at the age of 34.

Clint Arlis, a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, has passed away at the age of 34, according to his sister, Taylor Lulek.

“It is with great sadness to inform you that on the morning of January 11th, my family lost my best friend and older brother Clint,” Lulek wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of her and her brother as children.

“Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

While Lulek did not provide any additional details about Arlis’ untimely death, she did say that funeral arrangements for the former reality TV star will be announced soon.

Nick Viall, a member of Bachelor Nation, described Arlis as a “very kind, unique, and talented person” in response to the news of her death.

“I just learned of Clint Arlis’ passing.

“I got a chance to get to know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn’s season, and I always enjoy our time and conversations,” Vaill wrote in his tweet.

Clint, may you rest in peace.”

Clint Arlis died recently, and I just learned about it.

Following our time on Kaitlyn’s season, I had the opportunity to get to know Clint a little better, and I always enjoy our time together and conversations.

A wonderful, one-of-a-kind, and gifted individual who left us far too soon.

Clint, thank you for your service.

Scott Bayer, Arlis’ high school wrestling coach, confirmed the news on Twitter, paying a touching tribute to the late architectural engineer.

“We announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time Greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis, with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss,” Bayer wrote.

“Clint was the adored son of Coach Tom Arlis and Jamie, the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

“I have found Clint to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation,” Bayer continued.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Clint Arlis, ‘Bachelorette’ Alum, Dead at 34

Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️ — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022