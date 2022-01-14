Clint Arlis, a contestant on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ has died at the age of 34.

He was 34 years old at the time.

On Wednesday, January 12, a family friend who coached wrestling at Arlis’ alma mater — Batavia High School in Arlis’ hometown of Batavia, Illinois — confirmed the news via Twitter.

“We announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time Greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis, with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss,” Coach Bayer wrote.

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, and the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, as well as the boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

From his wrestling victories to his desire to mentor young people, Bayer went on to list Clint’s many accomplishments over the years.

“I’ve known Clint for a number of years, ever since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family after his graduation in late fall 2005.

I’ve found him to be incredibly dedicated to his family and to the sport of wrestling at a level that few of us ever achieve in our careers,” he continued.

“Even though he’s pursuing an architecture career, he’s always made it a point to return to our (his) wrestling room and generously give back to our kids.

He was a gifted artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humour, and an unmistakable sense of authenticity.”

Bayer ended the conversation by sending a message to Clint’s family.

“His legacies as a ferocious competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will reverberate far beyond his days in our presence,” he said.

“On behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Arlis family during this time of unimaginable sadness and grief.”

Clint was adored by the Arlis family.

“You are our favorite.”

On season 11 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015, the Illinois native competed for Bristowe’s affection.

With their friendship at the time, he and JJ Lane sparked controversy and were labeled as villains.

Clint was ejected from the competition during the third week.

Later, during the meeting, the architectural engineer apologized.

