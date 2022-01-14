Clint Arlis, a contestant on ‘The Bachelorette,’ died, and no foul play is suspected.

Clint Arlis, a contestant on the ‘Bachelorette,’ died, and there is no evidence of foul play.

Clint Arlis, a former Bachelorette contestant, was found dead, according to Us Weekly.

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, January 11 about a “deceased subject” at a private residence, according to the Batavia Police Department.

“It was confirmed that Clinton K Arlis, 34, of Batavia, was deceased,” the Batavia Police Department said in a statement on Friday, January 14.

“The Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the incident, but there is no evidence of foul play.”

A family friend who coached wrestling at Arlis’ high school in Batavia, Illinois, revealed the former reality star’s death earlier this week.

On Wednesday, January 12, Scott Bayer wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”

“Clint was the adoring son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, the protective and loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

After the Illinois native’s death was made public, a flood of condolences poured in from Bachelor Nation.

During season 11 of The Bachelorette (which aired in 2015), the architectural engineer competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s love.

“This is an Instagram Story I didn’t expect to be doing tonight,” Bristowe, 36, said in a video posted on Thursday, January 13. “Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette — I’m going to say tragically — he’s tragically passed.”

“I’m not sure what happened [or]how it happened, but knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end well for us, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, students, coaches, teachers, friends, and family from his time on the show until today.”

Clint was well-liked in his industry.”

The Dancing With the Stars winner also expressed her condolences to his friends and family, saying she had no idea what had happened.

“It’s such a huge loss,” she continued, “and I’m honestly beside myself with this news.”

“So, if there’s anything I can do, please let me know.

