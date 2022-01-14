Clint Arlis, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, died at the age of 34.

Clint Arlis, a former Bachelorette contestant, died at the age of 34.

According to his sister Taylor, Clint Arlis, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, died at the age of 34.

One of the members of Bachelor Nation has passed away.

Clint Arlis, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on The Bachelorette’s 11th season, has passed away at the age of 34, according to his sister Taylor.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that on the morning of January 11th, my family lost my best friend and older brother Clint,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Please respect our family’s privacy as we deal with this terrible loss.”

Taylor said more information on the service will be released later, but he didn’t say what caused his death.

While viewers of The Bachelorette will remember Clint for the slogan “villains gotta vill,” his co-stars remember him as a “very kind, unique, and talented person,” according to Nick Viall on Twitter.

“Just heard about Clint Arlis’ passing,” the Bachelor star said.

“After our time on Kaitlyn’s season, I had a chance to get to know Clint a little better, and I always enjoy our time and conversations,” he said, adding that Clint “was taken from this world far too soon.”

Meanwhile, his family friends regarded him as a “fierce competitor” and a “devoted friend,” according to his high school wrestling coach.

Coach Scott Bayer of Batavia High School confirmed his death with a tribute on Twitter in January.

13

“We announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time Greats with a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss,” he said.

He is the “beloved son” of fellow coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, according to Bayer.

He described the architectural engineer as a “protective” and “loving” older brother to his sister, Taylor, as well as Logan’s “boyhood idol and best friend.”

He described himself as a “talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor, and palpable authenticity.”

“His heartfelt retirement speech dedicated to his father made me proud to know both of them.”

Clint formed a friendship with contestant JJ Lane before being eliminated from The Bachelorette in week three of his season in 2015.

Kaitlyn then accepted Shawn’s offer…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34