Clint Arlis, a Season 11 alum of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Has Passed Away: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, and Others React

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, and Others React to ‘Bachelorette’ Season 11 Alum Clint Arlis’ Death

Clint Arlis, a season 11 contestant on The Bachelorette, died at the age of 34, and Bachelor Nation is in mourning.

On Thursday, January 14, Arlis’ alma mater’s high school wrestling coach tweeted the news.

Coach Bayer began by saying, “It is with a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time Greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis.”

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, and the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, as well as the boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will reverberate far beyond his days in our presence,” he continued.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the Arlis family on behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family during this time of unimaginable grief and heartbreak.

Clint was loved by the Arlis family.

“We are devoted to you.”

Taylor, Arlis’ sister, also confirmed the news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that on the morning of January 11th, my family lost Clint, my best friend and older brother,” she wrote.

“Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to come to terms with this devastating loss.

The service will be described in greater depth later.

“I appreciate it.”

Arlis was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, but she was eliminated during the third week.

His bromance with fellow contestant JJ Lane made him famous.

“This is an Instagram Story I didn’t think I’d be doing tonight,” Bristowe began on Friday, January 14.

“I’m going to say tragically, Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, he’s tragically passed.”

34 years of age.

I’m not sure what occurred or how it occurred.”

Bachelor Nation paid tribute to Arlis in the following ways:

