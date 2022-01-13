Clint Arlis, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ex-boyfriend, has died at the age of 34. Friends and family remember him as “caring and fierce.”

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” read a tweet announcing Clint’s death.

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis,” the tweet continued.

“When Tom, Brian Drendel, and others started the Batavia Wrestling Club in the 1990s, Clint was one of the very first kids to come through.

Several other Batavia wrestlers have followed in his footsteps.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” according to the tweets.

“On behalf of everyone in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this time of unimaginable heartbreak and grief,” the statement concluded.

The Batavia native was previously a contestant on the ABC reality show.

Clint’s death has still not been determined.

