Clint Arlis’ sister shares a sweet childhood photo as she mourns the unexpected death of her ‘best friend.’

Clint Arlis’ sister shares a sweet childhood photo as she mourns the sudden loss of her ‘best friend.’

Clint Arlis’ sister shared a sweet childhood photo of her late brother, referring to him as her “best friend.”

On Tuesday, at the age of 34, the former Bachelorette contestant died.

Clint’s younger sister, Taylor Lulek, paid tribute to her brother in a Facebook post the next day, sharing a throwback photo of him with his two siblings.

A young Clint sat on a bale of hay, wearing a backwards cap and staring at the camera.

For the group shot, his siblings sat on the stacks beneath him, smiling.

“It is with great sadness to inform you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to come to terms with such a tragic loss.

Thank you for your interest in the service.

Family and friends expressed their condolences and prayers for the family in a flood of comments.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” read a statement from the Batavia Wrestling account on Twitter.

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, and the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, as well as the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis,” the tweet continued.

“When Tom, Brian Drendel, and others started the Batavia Wrestling Club in the 1990s, Clint was one of the very first kids to come through.

He was followed by a slew of other Batavia wrestlers.

“He was a gifted artist with a razor-sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humour, and an unmistakable sense of authenticity.

“I’m proud to know both of them because of the heartfelt speech he gave at his father’s retirement celebration.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” according to the thread.

“On behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this time of unimaginable heartbreak and grief,” the statement concluded.

The Batavia native was previously a contestant on the ABC reality show.

Clint’s death has still not been determined.

Clint made an appearance in season eleven, which aired in 2015.

He was one of the…

