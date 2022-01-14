Clint Arlis, the Bachelorette star and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ex, has died at the age of 34.

Clint was one of the men vying for the love of dance instructor Kaitlyn Bristowe, 29, during the eleventh season, which aired in 2015.

Clint was ejected from the competition in his third week.

Clint’s death was announced on Twitter with the following statement: “It is with a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”

Clint’s death is still unknown.

Kaitlyn was confirmed as Tayshia Adams’ co-host of The Bachelorette in May 2021.

Kaitlyn caused some controversy during the eleventh season when she allowed Nick Viall from the previous season to join her suitors midway through the show.

Nick came in second place, which turned out to be a good thing.

Shawn Booth was her final choice, but the two never set a date for their wedding.

The former couple decided to end their relationship.