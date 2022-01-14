Clint Arlis, the Bachelorette star, was discovered dead in his Chicago home, and police are investigating his death.

Clint Arlis, the Bachelorette star, was discovered dead in his Chicago home, and police are investigating.

Clint Arlis, star of THE BACHELORETTE, was discovered dead in his Chicago home, and his death is still being investigated by the police.

The Batavia Police Department confirmed to The Sun that a police officer was dispatched to his home in response to a 911 call.

Clint was confirmed to have died in his Illinois home the morning of January 11, 2022, according to a media release obtained by The Sun from the Batavia Police Department.

Around 12:18 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to the home, and the death is still being investigated.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing.

Clint’s death was first announced to the general public on Twitter by his former wresting coach at the University of Illinois.

“It is with a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and boyhood idol and best friend of his younger brother, Coach Logan Arlis,” the tweet continued.

“When Tom, Brian Drendel, and others started the Batavia Wrestling Club in the 1990s, Clint was one of the very first kids to come through.

He was followed by a slew of other Batavia wrestlers.

“He was a gifted artist with a razor-sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humour, and a palpable sense of authenticity.

“I’m proud to know both of them because of his heartfelt speech dedicated to his father at his retirement celebration.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will reverberate far beyond his days in our presence,” the thread continued.

“On behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this time of unimaginable heartbreak and grief,” the statement concluded.

Clint was a project manager and architect with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Clint appeared during the eleventh season of the ABC reality competition show, which aired in 2015.

Clint was eliminated from the competition during his third week, but Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Bachelorette and a dance instructor, created a video in his honor on Instagram.

“This is a video I did not think I’d be doing tonight,” she told her fans as she lay in bed yesterday evening.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.