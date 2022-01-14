Clint Arlis, when was he on The Bachelorette?

Clint Arlis, a former Bachelorette contestant, has died, according to his sister Taylor Lulek.

He was 34 years old when he died.

Arlis, 34, grew up in Batavia, New York.

He joined his father’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family after graduation in late fall 2005.

Arlis studied architecture as well as civil and environmental engineering at the University of Illinois, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

According to People, he has since worked as a project manager for Lendlease and acted as a mentor to Chicago students.

In 2015, during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, Arlis competed.

Arlis was famous for saying “villains gotta vill” during this season.

In week three, he was eliminated from the competition.

Later, at the Men Tell All, the architectural engineer apologized for his role on the show, explaining that his villain humor, like that of co-star JJ Lane, was “tongue [in]cheek.”

In the years since Season 11 ended, Clint has kept a low profile and appears to have deleted his social media accounts.

Arlis’ death cause is unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness that I must inform you that on the morning of January 11th, my family lost my best friend and older brother Clint,” his sister wrote on Facebook.

“Please respect the privacy of our family as we try to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” wrote his high school wrestling coach, Scott Bayer, in a tweet on January 13, 2022.

Despite his villainous role on The Bachelorette, co-star Nick Viall remembers Arlis as a “very kind, unique, and talented person.”

