Clint Barton and Kate Bishop star in a sweet holiday card from Marvel.

Marvel’s Hawkeye sends out a sweet holiday card featuring Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

Happy Holidays, Marvel fans! The latest Disney(plus) series in the MCU, Hawkeye, is currently in production, marking the franchise’s second holiday-themed project since Iron Man 3 in 2013.

Hailee Steinfeld makes her TV debut as Kate Bishop, who gets herself mixed up in some bad business when she puts on the Ronin costume worn by Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in Avengers: Endgame.

Clint needs to get home for Christmas, so the two must work together to stop some mobsters.

In honor of the show’s holiday theme, Marvel shared a sweet Christmas card featuring Clint and Kate on Instagram this week.

“Best wishes for the holidays, Clint and Kate.”

@DisneyPlus is currently streaming Episode 3 of Marvel Studios’ (hashtag)Hawkeye.

Marvel tweeted, “Art by @MikeMahleArt.”

Here’s where you can find it:

Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) shared a post on Twitter.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, recently discussed Hawkeye and expressed his desire for it to become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye] is required holiday viewing,” Feige told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a lot of fun, and we’ve always wanted to do a Christmas story.”

We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — no one really thinks of it as a [Christmas story], but we consider it a Christmas film.

But this is, without a doubt, a Christmas tale.”

“I love the idea of it being a holiday tradition that people can enjoy every year,” Feige added.

“It’s great that it starts right before Thanksgiving and wraps up right before Christmas.”

On Disney(plus), for the first time, you get the title Avenger, which is fantastic.

Of course, Jeremy Renner is the best, and he’s the reason to do it in the first place.

Fortunately, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we cast her as Kate Bishop, and I believe that pairing will make for a very happy holiday season.”

Rhys Thomas, the director of Hawkeye, also discussed the show’s Christmas connections and revealed that Die Hard wasn’t the only inspiration for the film.

“It was mentioned that Die Hard was one side of things, but yeah.”

“I mean, both the original and Lost In New York are definitely big atmospheric Christmas touchstones,” Thomas told ComicBook.com.

“I’m not sure….

