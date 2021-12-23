Clint Branham, Josh Duggar’s childhood friend and child pornography trial witness, will open up on The SoJo Files podcast.

On The SoJo Files podcast, Josh Duggar’s childhood friend offers his expert opinion on the computer forensics discussed at the disgraced star’s child pornography trial.

Clint Branham has been in his current position as a Technical and Cybersecurity Expert for nearly seven years, and he has been working in technology since 2004.

When Clint took the stand during the nearly two-week trial, he debunked Josh’s legal team’s claim that he lacks the technical know-how to access the dark web and download and view child pornography.

Clint, who was known in his family as the “tech guy,” described Josh as “more advanced than an average user” and said he was “comfortable” installing his own programs while testifying for the prosecution.

Using texts, photos, and GPS tracking, the prosecution was able to show Josh was at the car lot when child pornography was downloaded during the trial.

In an attempt to exonerate Josh, Michele Bush, the defense’s forensics expert, raised the possibility of remote access.

On The SoJo Files, Clint will now take listeners through the key technical aspects discussed during the trial.

He’ll explain the technical terms and descriptions used during the trial so that listeners can understand them better.

Following the holidays, the episode will be released, followed by additional episodes that will conclude the trial.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate worker and volunteer from the Northwest Arkansas region will be featured in a future episode of the podcast.

The episode will provide listeners with answers to their questions about what happens to children involved in sexual assault cases and how to help child victims.

Josh, 33, was found guilty on December 9 of possessing and receiving child pornography.

He is currently awaiting sentencing and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each of the two counts.

True crime fans may also enjoy the podcast’s upcoming episodes about the Jordan Shreeve case, in which a man was tried for the first-degree murder of a two-year-old girl and found not guilty.

Jordan’s defense attorneys, Chad Atwell and Chris Carwile, teamed up with the SoJo Files host to give listeners a deep dive into the case.

Carrie Jernigan, a TikTok legal expert, will also appear in future episodes to assist in the investigation of two unsolved Arkansas cases.

An anonymous husband and wife team runs The SoJo Files.

The host of the podcast has a criminal justice, legal studies, sociology, and communications background.

“Because of my background, both from an academic and a personal standpoint,” she told The Sun.

