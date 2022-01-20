Clint Eastwood, 81, taught Leonardo DiCaprio and Armie Hammer how to fight in an “impromptu fight scene” in the film “J Edgar.”

One of Hollywood’s biggest names is Clint Eastwood.

As an actor and a director, the Academy Award winner is well-regarded.

Armie Hammer, who starred in J Edgar, once recalled how Eastwood taught him and Leonardo DiCaprio how to stage a fight scene in an “impromptu” take.

In true Eastwood style, he did it.

J Edgar Hoover, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, was the FBI’s powerful director for nearly 50 years.

Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar winner, wrote the biographical drama.

Naomi Watts, Josh Lucas, Judi Dench, and Adam Driver, who is making his feature debut, round out the cast.

J Edgar tells a nonlinear story about his rise to power and his fight to keep it in his later years.

J Edgar received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences.

The performances of DiCaprio and Hammer, on the other hand, were lauded.

Some, however, criticized the film for its inaccuracies in depicting the real J Edgar and the events that occurred.

Nonetheless, Eastwood’s involvement helped the film gain traction, allowing it to be made in the first place.

Hammer discussed the biographical drama with The Hollywood Reporter.

He described how Eastwood prepared them for J Edgar’s all-out brawl.

Along with one of his stunt worker friends, the 81-year-old filmmaker demonstrated the fight scene to DiCaprio and Hammer.

Hammer was taken aback by what happened next.

“Clint was there with one of his stunt-guy friends, Buddy Van Horn,” Hammer said, “and they put on an impromptu fight scene for us.”

“There’s Buddy standing in the middle of the room, and Clint says, ‘I think it should be something like this,’ and he transforms into Clint Eastwood the fighter, and they start smacking each other around and rolling around on the floor.”

Clint then stands up and says, ‘OK, something along those lines.'”

Eastwood has a lot of acting experience, so it’s no surprise that he knows a lot about how it should be done.

The filmmaker’s ability to quickly transform into performing such stunts clearly impressed Hammer, and the scene benefited the final cut.

J Edgar was made possible by Eastwood’s involvement, and Warner Bros. agreed to make it.

They did, however, want to keep the cost to a minimum.

