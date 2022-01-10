Clyde Phillips says he never considered undoing the Lumberjack Finale in ‘Dexter: New Blood.’

Clyde Phillips claims that ‘Dexter: New Blood’ never considered reversing the Lumberjack finale.

Dexter: New Blood has come to an end after Dexter fans waited eight years to see Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall).

It’s a far more definitive series finale than the 2013 series finale, though it does leave room for future seasons.

The series never betrayed the controversial lumberjack finale, which was always the plan of showrunner Clyde Phillips.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood finale spoilers.]

On November 1, Phillips was featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five.

5 prior to the start of the series.

Phillips said he would never undo his predecessor’s finale if asked about picking up eight years later. Dexter: New Blood is currently streaming on Showtime.

The Dexter series finale didn’t sit well with Hall, either.

It showed Dexter fleeing Miami and posing as a lumberjack in the Pacific Northwest.

He has moved to Iron Lake, New York, by the time of Dexter: New Blood.

Phillips, on the other hand, was never going to undo the lumberjack ending.

The revival of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ ran into a problem that was even bigger than the COVID-19 protocols.

Phillips told Top Five on TV, “Not for a second.”

“Not for a second, because that would be deceitful to the audience.”

Every year, it’s a very loyal audience to say, ‘Oops, sorry, that didn’t happen.’

‘It was all a nightmare,’ says the narrator.

Phillips was the showrunner for the first four seasons of Dexter.

The final four deviated from his initial plan.

Dexter would have been sentenced to death for his crimes, according to Phillips.

In Dexter: New Blood, he came close to getting there, but without the red tape.

Phillips said, “I’m so glad I wasn’t there to do it because now I get to do this season, and it’s spectacular.”

“It wouldn’t have been entirely my decision, either.”

For four years, I wasn’t in that room.

The writers took it where they wanted to go, but Showtime wanted to keep Dexter alive.”

Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) discovered one of Matt Caldwell’s (Steve M Robertson) titanium screws in the rubble of Dexter’s burned down cabin in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Dexter planned to flee with Harrison (Jack Alcott), but Harrison confronted him and accused him of murdering innocent people during his escape.

Dexter still paid the price with his life in the end, which was Phillips’ original plan.

“As I’ve previously stated, I believe he is a…

