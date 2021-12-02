CM Punk mocks one of the WWE’s most common booking strategies.

CM Punk has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the way WWE booked its programming during his time with the company, and he doesn’t hesitate to mock his former employer from time to time.

Punk will face Lee Moriarty on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, following a promo battle with MJF that went viral on social media and YouTube (and even got a mention from Edge during Raw).

Punk was criticized for wrestling an opponent unrelated to his program with Friedman by a Twitter user, prompting a response.

Punk wrote, “Oh, maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist.”

The WWE has a habit of booking two feuding wrestlers as a tag team for random matches on Raw and SmackDown, to the point where fans on social media mock the line “but can they coexist?”

Maybe we should tag each other to see if we can live together. pic.twitter.comUWCKIKrpqe

Punk’s first promo after joining AEW stated that he had left professional wrestling when he left Ring of Honor to join WWE in the mid-2000s, and that he had finally returned to it by signing with AEW. He’s explained in numerous interviews why he didn’t return to WWE seven years later.

“I literally want to wrestle everyone, but I’m telling a story about coming back, restarting, and rekindling my love for pro wrestling.”

What would I do if I returned to WWE? There’s a formula.

Last month, Punk told Josh Martinez, “There is a track record and a formula.”

“They do exactly what they say they’re going to do.”

Batista returns, wins the Royal Rumble, and becomes the main event at WrestleMania.

Edge reappears in this episode.

In the Royal Rumble, he’s a participant.

I believe he appeared in it twice.

I’m not sure if he won [which he did].

He will compete in WrestleMania’s main event.

There’s a formula, and I was bored with it ten years ago, and I’m still bored with it now.

I understand when people say they don’t like certain things, but if that’s the case, then it’s not for you.

I understand.

As I previously stated, I’m in the building for the sake of the fans.

I’m telling the stories I want to tell and having a good time while doing it.

When you’re ready, you’ll be able to tell.

