CNN has fired Chris Cuomo with immediate effect.

With immediate effect, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has been fired.

The network struck back on Saturday, less than a week after the newsman was suspended indefinitely from his role as host of Cuomo Prime Time.

The suspension and subsequent firing came after newly released documents revealed that he was more deeply involved in assisting his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, than previously thought.

Build a legal defense for Andrew Cuomo against multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement.

We hired a reputable law firm to conduct the investigation, and we’ve already fired him.”

CNN also stated that “while in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” and that the network “will investigate as appropriate” despite Cuomo’s dismissal.

Cuomo responded to the firing on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

“This is not how I wanted my time at CNN to end,” he said, “but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother.”

“So, as disappointing as this is, I am extremely proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we did as CNN’s (hashtag)1 show in the most competitive time slot.”

I owe them all and will miss that special group of people who did critical work.”

The 51-year-old anchor addressed the suspension on his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo, on Wednesday, saying he was embarrassed by the situation but understood why CNN officials made the decision.

Cuomo said, “I’ve been suspended from CNN.”

“I’m sure you already know this.

Even saying it hurts.

It’s humiliating, but I get it.”

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to ET earlier this week.

The documents, which we did not have access to before they were made public, raise serious concerns.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had given advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules, and we were furious.”

