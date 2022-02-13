CNN’s Van Jones Celebrates the Birth of a Child with a Friend

Van Jones of CNN Welcomes a Friend’s Baby

Van Jones and a friend have welcomed a baby girl into their lives, and they plan to raise her as “coparenting partners.”

Van Jones has become a father for the second time.

This month, the CNN political commentator and a friend welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

“I got clear that I wanted another kid after the COVID lockdown,” he said in a statement to E! News in February.

” I found out that my friend Noemi wanted a child as well.

As a result, we decided to band together and become conscious coparents.

It’s a concept I’m hoping more people will look into.”

Van, 53, says he and Noemi intend to be “coparenting partners” when it comes to raising their child.

He didn’t stop talking.

“For our families, this is a very special time.

I’m thankful, happy, and blessed.

I respectfully request privacy as we work to provide a safe and loving environment for this wonderful young soul.

Thank you so much for your kindness and encouragement.”

With ex-wife Jana Carter, the author of Beyond the Messy Truth, he has two sons, Mattai and Cabral.

In 2018, they announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.

Van was linked to Kim Kardashian last year, causing romance rumors.

During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June, the reality star and aspiring lawyer set the record straight.

“Van texted me in June and said, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,'” Kim, 41, joked.

Kim is “going to be an unbelievable attorney” and “already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” according to Van, who previously gushed to Ellen DeGeneres.

Van isn’t the only CNN personality who has added to his family recently.

Anderson Cooper announced on his show earlier this week that his second child and son, Sebastian, had arrived.

