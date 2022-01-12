Coach Ben Actor of ‘Yellowjackets’ says the finale will provide ‘answers’: ‘The Writers Know Exactly What They’re Doing’

Going into the finale of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, fans of the show have a lot of questions and theories.

The season kicked off with a bang, as it’s clear that the survivors of the plane crash on the high school soccer team eventually turn on each other and attack.

And actor Steven Krueger, who plays coach Ben Scott, recently spoke about what fans can expect from the Yellowjackets’ season finale.

What he had to say about upcoming “answers” is as follows.

Yellowjackets on Showtime transports viewers back and forth between the mid-1990s and 2021.

The Yellowjackets, a high school girls’ soccer team, were flying to Nationals when their plane crashed in the woods in 1996.

The crash survivors scavenged and hunted for food, but evil still lurked in the shadows.

The girls are rescued after 19 months, but the show takes its time revealing what happened in the wilderness.

Some of the survivors, such as Natalie, Shauna, Taissa, and Misty, are currently being blackmailed by an unknown assailant.

They band together to figure out what’s going on, despite the fact that they’re still dealing with the fallout from what happened to them 25 years ago.

According to several Yellowjackets theories, the survivors ate the rest of the team’s female members.

Others believe there are supernatural elements present, and viewers are unsure what is real and what isn’t.

Coach Ben, played by Steven Krueger, is a soccer coach who loses his leg in the crash.

He tries to keep his girls under his control, but he quickly loses it.

Misty has a huge crush on Ben, but when he tells her he’s gay, it doesn’t seem to sit well with her.

In the finale, it appears that Misty, the teen, will lash out.

Krueger discussed the final episode of the first season with HollywoodLife.

“All I can say is that there will be some answers,” Krueger said.

“I believe that’s what people have been looking for all along.”

Some fans may be concerned, according to Krueger, that the writers won’t be able to tie up all the loose ends and plots created throughout the season.

However, he assures fans that they need not be concerned.

He went on to say, “And I can say without a doubt that the writers know exactly what they’re doing.”

“Of course, because there’ll be another season, not everything is neatly wrapped up….

