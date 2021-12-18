Coach Outlet’s Last Big Weekend Sale Before Christmas Has 11 Can’t-Miss Deals

Coach Outlet’s Final Big Weekend Sale Before Christmas Has 11 Can’t-Miss Deals

It’s your last chance to save an extra 15% off everything!

We chose these deals and products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

Shoppers, this is it.

We’ve arrived at the final weekend before Christmas.

If you don’t want to deal with throngs of people and long lines at the mall, we’ve got a great sale that you can shop from the convenience of your own home.

Coach Outlet is having a holiday sale where you can save up to 70% on select items and get an extra 15% off sitewide.

It’s their last big weekend sale before Christmas, so take advantage while you still can.

There are a lot of new additions that are worth looking at, such as the Lane shoulder bag in blocked signature canvas, which is super classy.

The Kenley backpack in a bold sport blue also caught our eye.

Right now, both of these items are 15% off.

However, if you’re looking for some incredible bargains, we recommend checking out their clearance section.

The top-rated Dempsey carryall with the large Coach patch, for example, is on sale for (dollar)96.

Given its list price of nearly (dollar)400, this is a fantastic deal.

Coach has a buffalo plaid version of their popular City Tote for only (dollar)89 right now if you’re a fan.

Nothing beats a sale on top of a sale when it comes to saving money.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best deals available right now.

Take a look at the examples below.

Coach’s corner zip wristlet in an adorable snowman print, as well as two small Coach charms, are included in this ready-to-gift set.

It is worth (dollar)128, but you can get it for (dollar)32.

You can also order this gift set in solid colors.

Coach updated their popular City Tote with a floral twist.

It’ll be a great piece to have once spring arrives, and it’s currently on sale for (dollar)89.

The pretty pop floral print on this is one of our favorites…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

11 Can’t-Miss Deals From Coach Outlet’s Last Big Weekend Sale Before Christmas