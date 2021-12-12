Coachella 2022: Has Travis Scott Been Dropped?

According to a report from KESQ in Palm Springs, Travis Scott will not be performing at Coachella 2022.

By the time this article was published, neither the rapper nor the festival had responded, but reports from the city of Indio and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis indicate that Scott has been removed from the lineup.

Following Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival, which resulted in ten deaths and hundreds of injuries, a Change.org petition urging Coachella organizers Goldenvoice to remove him.

Over 60,000 people have signed the petition so far.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott is currently facing a (dollar)2 billion lawsuit.

Scott filed a motion to have all civil lawsuits against him related to the Astroworld Festival tragedy dismissed earlier this week.

Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, asked a judge to dismiss one case “with prejudice” in court documents obtained by TMZ, arguing that doing so would build a strong case for denying all the other cases as well.

According to the documents, Scott accepts no responsibility for the events at his concert.

A civil lawsuit filed by Jessie Garcia, who claims he was in the crowd when it became violent at the Astroworld Festival last month, was singled out by Scott and his attorney.

Garcia’s lawsuit is against Scott, his company Jack Enterprises, and his music label Cactus Jack, and Scott believes it should be dismissed “with prejudice,” which would almost certainly result in other cases being dismissed once they are reviewed.

Scott is responding to Garcia’s lawsuit with a “general denial,” which is the standard response to similar lawsuits.

Scott and his lawyer filed a motion last week to combine all of the lawsuits into one “multi-district litigation,” according to a source close to the situation.

According to Scott’s court documents, there were “critical failures” in the organization of his music festival, including “inadequate and poorly trained security, deficient coordination between city officials and festival management, and a nearly hour-long delay in halting the show after the danger became apparent.” Many of these failures have been attributed to Scott, but he apparently does not believe so.

Scott was the main attraction at the Astroworld Festival in November.

5, in front of a suffocatingly large crowd.

The mob swarmed in so quickly…

