Coachella 2022 to Feature Harry Styles, Kanye “Ye” West, and Billie Eilish

Coachella 2022 will feature Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish.

The Coachella Music Festival has set its sights on April 2022 and has locked in its headliners after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Coachella lineup is absolutely stunning.

Organizers of California’s annual music and arts festival appear to have secured their headliners for two unforgettable weekends after months of speculation.

According to reports, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye “Ye” West, and Swedish House Mafia will all perform at the festival, which will take place on the weekends of April 15 and 22.

The event organizers have not responded to E! News’ request for comment.

The star-studded festival’s lineup has changed several times in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the event to be postponed.

Headliners for the 2020 festival were supposed to be Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

After ten people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov.

5. Travis was not asked to return to the rescheduled event.

When Frank Ocean’s schedule allows, he plans to return to Coachella in 2023.

In August 2021, Paul Tollett, co-founder of Coachella, told the Los Angeles Times, “Right now, it’s the Wild West.”

“I’m just trying to be as fair as possible to the artists and the fans so that they can see everything we talked about at some point.”

All attendees must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination, according to Coachella’s website.

Take a look through the gallery below to see who else has performed as a headliner at the always-famous event.

When Beyoncé headlined Coachella, it became Beychella.

The singer reunited with Destiny’s Child and performed songs like “Formation,” “Drunk in Love,” “711,” and “Baby Boy.” (Watch video)

Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang,” and *NSYNC reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and their hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

