‘Cobra Kai’ Birthday Party Kids ‘Were Giving Me a Hard Time,’ Peyton List says.

‘Cobra Kai’ Birthday Party Children ‘Gave Me a Hard Time,’ Peyton List says.

By this time, kids are probably having real Cobra Kai birthday parties.

Season 4 featured a scene at a non-Karate themed children’s birthday party.

Peyton List, who plays Tory, is a newcomer to the Karate Kid franchise.

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) try to pass Karate down to the next generation, but the conflict continues.

Tory also entertained a younger generation in the Cobra Kai birthday party scene in season 4.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth season of Cobra Kai.]

In a video for EW published in January, List and her co-stars discussed the show.

The kids in a birthday party scene were a tough crowd, according to the list.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now available on Netflix.

Tory was fired from her waitressing job after Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) showed up and enraged her.

She got a new job as a mermaid at a children’s party arcade.

It reminded me of Chuck-E-Cheese, but it wasn’t quite the same.

Samantha (Mary Mouser) gives Tory a hard time about her new job in Cobra Kai.

List’s young co-stars were the ones who did it in real life.

“Those kids were giving me a hard time in that scene, they were really giving me a hard time,” List said.

“They were berating me, treating it as if it were real, and they had no idea they were doing a job.”

Tory got her revenge on Samantha at the Cobra Kai birthday party.

She persuaded the children to shower her with glitter.

In between takes, however, List said she had to really do her job as a birthday party entertainer.

She should be nominated for an Emmy because the kids thought she was a real mermaid.

“They asked me a lot of questions and then they asked me to sing again,” List explained.

“I was like, ‘Wait, that was… really?’ They were asking for things.”

‘Kids, calm down,’ I said.

List has her own music videos out.

She had to sing the theme song for the characters at the birthday party on Cobra Kai.

List’s music wasn’t exactly rock and roll.

