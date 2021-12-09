Cobra Kai Season 4’s First Trailer Is Thrilling!

Cobra Kai Season 4 Has a Thrilling New Trailer!

Put some wax on it.

Cobra Kai will be back in December.

31 with the ultimate karate chop to the hearts of the audience.

Watch the trailer for the fourth season of the Netflix hit.

It’s time to dust off your black belt and put it on once more.

Cobra Kai is back in action for a thrilling fourth season, which will premiere on Netflix in December.



The Emmy-nominated series’ first trailer was released on Netflix on September 9, and things in the Valley aren’t looking good.

At the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos join forces to defeat Cobra Kai.

The stakes are high, and the losing team must call it quits and return home.

It’s time to finally bring down Kreese (Martin Kove).

But only if Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) can put their decades–long feud behind them in order to defeat their one true foe.

“You’ve got to take things to the next level,” Johnny tells his team as he leads them to the building’s edge and makes them look down in terror.

“Eagles are deafeningly quiet.

They swoop down and seize whatever they desire.

You must first master the art of flight.”

When a new player joins the match, things start to get really interesting.

As Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) joins the villain instructor’s army of evil, he snarls, “You’re the only other person who knows how to teach Cobra Kai.”

“At this point, we’re conversing.”

While Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Mariduea) try to keep the dojo alliance alive.

In an ominous voiceover, a determined Daniel says, “We’ll settle this on the mat.”

It’s game time!

For those who need a refresher, Cobrai Kai takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where Daniel and Johnny first met.

Take a look at the trailer above, and get ready to fight your way to the top of the Netflix queue come December.

See the Thrilling First Trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4