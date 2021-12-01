Cocktail Meatballs by Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” are “Easy, Sweet, and Spicy.”

Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” makes “easy, sweet, and spicy” cocktail meatballs.

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, has you covered when it comes to delectable bites for a party or a quick weeknight meal.

She enjoys putting together a meal of various cocktail foods that can be whipped up quickly and served quickly.

Cocktail meatballs are one of her favorites, as they are “easy, sweet, and spicy” and have the perfect flavor to go with a salad and vegetable for a main dish meal.

Beef, pork, and veal are mixed with breadcrumbs, cheese, an egg binder, parsley, salt, and pepper, and fried in olive oil until golden brown in traditional meatball recipes.

When they’re done, they’re usually dropped into a delicious tomato sauce to finish cooking.

Meatballs can be served as a side dish with pasta or sandwiched between two slices of crusty bread for a tasty sandwich.

These meatballs, however, are different from traditional meatballs in that they are coated in a sweet sauce and cooked in a slow cooker.

Drummond’s recipe, on the other hand, is identical to a meatball recipe for a red sauce.

Her list of ingredients includes one pound of ground beef and one pound of pork.

12 cup breadcrumbs, grated onion, parsley, two eggs, salt, and pepper are then added.

1 12-ounce bottle chili sauce, 12 c. apricot preserves, 1 tbsp. Soy sauce, and 1 tbsp. ketchup go into the sauce that goes on top of the meatballs.

Sriracha sauce.

In a large mixing bowl, toss together the beef, pork, breadcrumbs, onion, parsley, eggs, salt, and pepper.

Make over 40 small meatballs by scooping and rolling the meat.

Because these are small bites, the amount of meat used in the meatball will be much less than a traditional dinner meatball.

After that, combine the chili sauce, apricot preserves, soy sauce, and sriracha in a mixing bowl.

12 cup sauce should be set aside.

Fill a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker with the remaining sauce.

Place the meatballs in two layers in the sauce.

Finally, pour the remaining sauce over the meatballs on the top layer.

Cook on high, covered, until the meatballs are done and the sauce has thickened.

This procedure will take approximately 4 hours to complete.

Halfway through the cooking time, stir the meatballs.

The finished product can be served straight from the slow cooker or in a separate bowl.

Drummond's The Pioneer Woman website has the complete recipe.

The Pioneer Woman

