Coco Austin expresses her grief over the death of a family member just before the holidays.

As Coco Austin and Ice T’s family prepares for the holidays, Coco reveals that they will be missing one family member this year, as their dog Maximus succumbed to cancer.

The dog was 9 years old at the time.

The Ice Loves Coco star broke the sad news on social media with a special TikTok video dedicated to the family pet.

On Friday, December 3, Coco, 42, captioned a video featuring a montage of photos of the dog with the caption “In Loving Memory of Big Maximus.”

“Unfortunately, Spartacus’ son Maximus, who was famous for being born on the ‘Ice Loves Coco’ show, passed away at home today from cancer 11912-120321.

She used the hashtags rainbowbridge, bulldogsofinstagram, and IcelovesCoco to express her sadness.

Throughout her relationship with Ice T, the Think Like a Man Too actress has had many bulldog puppies. Their first Bulldog Spartacus was born on their reality TV show years ago.

Spartacus died in 2016 from complications related to his knee surgery.

Over the years, Maximus and their other dog, Princess Alexus, bred multiple litters.

Titan and Sparty Jr., two dogs from Maximus and Princess’ last litter, were kept by the rapper and his wife.

In October, the dogs celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“I had the best time raising bulldog puppies!! I’m a good dog mom..lol We had 8 bully’s at one point and i cant believe today marks a year since that great experience!! The puppies Birthday is today and yes, they’re one!!!” she wrote on October 3.

“I have hundreds of photos and videos, and it’s fun to go back and review them! I’m working on a video from the time we were trying to get Alexus pregnant to the time she gave birth, and everything in between!”

It’ll be fantastic! Happy Birthday, guys!”

Coco has a daughter with her husband, Chanel Nicole, in addition to being a dog mom.

Her sixth birthday was recently marked by an extravagant themed party hosted by her family.

“She chooses a theme every year.”

This year’s theme was SpongeBob and his home in Bikini Bottom,” she told InTouch, adding that the event went well.

“When Chanel walked into the party, she said to me, ‘Mommy, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time!'” Coco explained.

“She is kept in the dark about every aspect of the party…

