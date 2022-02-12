Coco Austin, Ice T’s wife, displays her (dollar)1 million shoe collection, which includes (dollar)1,000 Saint Laurent wedges and a Christian Louboutin corner.

Coco Austin, Ice T’s wife, shows off her (dollar)1 million shoe collection, which includes (dollar)1,000 Saint Laurent wedges and a Christian Louboutin corner.

Coco Austin, ICE T’s wife, invited fans into her opulent shoe closet, which featured high-end Saint Laurent wedges and a Christian Louboutin section.

Since 2005, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor and model have been married.

Coco took to Instagram to show off her $1 million shoe collection.

She photographed the closet from various perspectives, capturing a variety of sneakers, sandals, boots, and, of course, high heels.

“People always ask, ‘Isn’t it too much?’ But I’m like, ‘It’ll never be enough,'” she said as she panned around the room, showing off shoes of almost every color.

In no way.

It’ll never be enough, no matter how hard you try.

‘It’s never enough, and it never will be.’

“Some people collect baseball cards, some collect watches, some collect comic books,” Coco wrote in her caption.

I have a 20-year collection of shoes.”

Her closet included everyday items like Ugg boots and track shoes, as well as high-end shoes like a Saint Laurent (dollar)1,000 pair.

Christian Louboutin’s iconic red-bottomed high heels had their own section in Coco’s closet.

Fans, unsurprisingly, had a lot to say about the lavish display.

“Do you still wear them all?” enquired one fan.

“Yep, I’ve worn every pair,” Coco replied.

Another fan wrote, “Every girls dream shoe collection right there.”

“The jealousy is real!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Wow, hope Channel grows up to have the same size foot as you so she can share your shoes!!!!” wrote another commenter.

“I’m hoping too,” the burlesque dancer replied.

“I stopped counting awhile ago.. maybe 1000,” she said when asked how many pairs she has. She also revealed that only “two” pairs in her collection are duplicates.

Coco regularly shows off sexy photos mixed in with photos of her daughter Chanel, in addition to sharing her love of shoes with fans.

The tiny tot is frequently compared to her father by her fans.

Coco took a photo of herself holding her five-year-old over the summer.

Her comments soon became flooded with comparisons.

“She has her father’s entire face,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “she looks exactly like her daddy!”

“Looks exactly like Pops,” said another, while a fourth added, “Chanel looks like her daddy!”

Coco and her 63-year-old rapper husband married in 2005 and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

In January of 2002, Ice-T married a swimsuit model.

In 2011, the couple renewed their vows ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary.

Ice T and Coco are parents to Chanel, their only child.

Ice-T has a 29-year-old son, Tracy, and a 45-year-old daughter, Letesha, both from a previous relationship…

