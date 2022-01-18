Coco, David Arquette and Courteney Cox’s 17-year-old daughter, receives acting advice from her father.

“She’s really super talented,” the actor, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Scream on Thursday, January 13.

“She exudes self-assurance.”

… She has a great head on her shoulders and is far more talented than I could ever imagine.

‘Don’t take rejection personally,’ I tell her.

It’s primarily a rejection-based industry.'”

“If she doesn’t get a part in the school play she was hoping for, I just walk her through it,” the Virginia native told Us.

‘There will be other things to try.’ I try to set the expectation that such things will occur.”

The pro wrestler also assures the teen that he has “been there” and “understands” her situation.

Arquette referred to the entertainment industry as a “roller-coaster,” advising Coco to “stick with it.”

Rosanna Arquette, the athlete’s sister, previously advised her niece not to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“It’s tough on kids,” the 62-year-old star of Desperately Seeking Susan told Us exclusively at the time.

“I think it’s a difficult business for adults, so when you bring kids into it, there are some things that aren’t appropriate or OK… Children have been harmed, and I’m like a mama lion in that regard.”

Coco is shared by David, who is also the father of Charlie, 7, and Augustus, 4, and his ex-wife, 57.

Eight years prior to their breakup, the former couple welcomed their daughter in 2004.

Arquette works to maintain “dignity, honor, and respect” for the actress while raising the high school student with the Friends alum.

Cox’s “incredible partner,” Johnny McDaid, was praised by the actor, who also praised his own wife, Christina McLarty, as an “amazing” asset to the coparenting process.

“It takes a lot of maturity just to put things in perspective and understand everything that comes with someone having a child from a previous relationship,” Arquette told Us on Thursday.

“I’m in awe of her and everything she’s done for me.”

