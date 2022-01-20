Coco Rocha, the supermodel, teaches the Project Runway designers a thing or two.

In this exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s all-new episode of Project Runway, Coco Rocha shows the Project Runway contestants how it’s done.

On tonight’s all-new episode of Project Runway, supermodel Coco Rocha serves as a guest judge, and thankfully for the contestants, she’s giving them some helpful advice before time runs out and their final designs are due.

The looks, in a Project Runway twist, will not be modeled on a catwalk, but rather in a single image by creating a high-fashion look for an editorial photoshoot.

Coco will do double duty as a model for all of the creations, which you can see in this exclusive teaser.

With Project Runway mentor Christian Siriano in tow, she’s meeting the designers for a fitting, and up first is Coral Castillo, as seen in the video below.

“I think you’re going to have to cut it down a lot,” Christian says, keeping in mind the photoshoot’s constraints.

“Keep in mind, Coral, that this is a vertical shot.”

Coco agrees with Christian, telling Coral that the photographer must “pull back quite far to get all the details.”

“There’s a lot to consider in photographs,” she adds.

“Runway is a completely different experience.”

They’re moving on to Kristina Kharlashkina before we can see how nervous Coral is after receiving all of the feedback from the pair.

Once Coco is dressed, Christian says, “You kind of need to see, Kristina, what are the shapes that she’s doing with all the layers?”

“I believe you should give her something to do.”

Kristina can use pockets, ribbon strips, or any other fashion device, but she must consider Coco’s advice that the “blue on blue on blue” may be too harsh on the eyes.

“That’s why I feel like seeing some break in the skin makes it a little fresher,” the supermodel adds.

“Honestly,” Kristina says in a confessional, “my head was so busy regarding all the finishes that I wasn’t even thinking about the photo shoot.”

