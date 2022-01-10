Coco, the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, “doesn’t like to watch” her parents’ projects.

Not in their case.

Coco, the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, isn’t a fan of her parents’ films or television shows.

On Sunday, January 9, the actor, 50, told Extra of the 17-year-old, “She hasn’t seen [Scream 5].”

“I hear it’s really good,” the professional wrestler joked, despite the fact that he “didn’t watch most of [the]film” himself.

“She’s seen part of Scream 1,” the Friends alum, 57, added.

She refuses to watch any of our activities.

“I’m going to force her to watch it with her eyes open.”

Cox said she frequently asks Coco to “do something for Instagram” because the teen wants to follow in their footsteps one day, explaining, “I have to negotiate.”

I use her for Instagram, and she is well aware of this, and she is a true rebel.

Since she’ll be in the business, I’m sure she’ll have to get used to being scrutinized.

… I’m torturing her.”

Neve Campbell, who co-stars with Arquette and Cox in the Scream films, has also refused to show her children the films over the years.

“[Caspian], my oldest son, is now 9,” the 48-year-old actress told the publication.

“I never told him I was an actor when he was young.”

Somebody told him at school.

‘Mom, are you Neve Campbell?’ he asked one day.

… He’d been pleading with me for months to tell him whether I’d live or die [in the new Scream].

“I only recently told him.”

In October 2020, the Canadian native admitted to The Talk cohosts that she was conflicted about joining the cast of Scream 5.

“I was apprehensive because, you know, our incredible director Wes Craven passed away, and I wasn’t sure about doing a film without him,” the House of Cards alum said at the time.

“However, the new directors wrote me a lovely letter explaining how they became directors and fell in love with film because of these films, and especially because of Wes, and how they want to stay true to his story and journey with these films.”

As a result, that made me very happy.”

“I’m excited to see Courteney and David,” Campbell exclaimed, adding that she was “excited to get back to it.”

I’m looking forward to seeing the new cast of teenagers.

I’m looking forward to working with these new directors.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter Coco ‘Doesn’t Like to Watch’ Her Parents’ Projects