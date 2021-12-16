Cody Gifford and Erika Brown, Kathie Lee Gifford’s son, are expecting their first child.

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother! Her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife Erika Brown are expecting their first child.

On Monday, December 13, the 68-year-old journalist captioned an Instagram video, “I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which.”

“I’m ecstatic for you and our family, @mrsamerikagifford.

Thank you, Lord, for being a Living and Loving God!”

Cody, 31, danced with his bride to “I Can’t Help Falling in Love” at their wedding before a positive pregnancy test appeared onscreen in the social media post.

The couple’s baby is due in June 2022, according to the announcement.

“We all love you so much, GLAMMA,” the expecting actress wrote on the post.

The expectant mother shared the news on her own Instagram account with the same video, writing, “Gifford.

Three-person group.

I am eternally grateful to God for this greatest gift.

When our little’squish’ arrives, we’ll find out the gender the old fashioned way.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the dancer married Cody in September 2020, and the couple married again the following year in front of family and friends.

Brown captioned an Instagram photo from their October wedding, “Second wedding, same husband.”

“There’s so much sadness and heartbreak in the world right now, I’m so grateful to have this guy through it all and for the life we’ve built together,” she wrote while “gearing up” for their anniversary the previous month.

I can’t wait to celebrate the joy and love with which God has blessed us.”

Cassidy Gifford is Kathie Lee’s daughter, and the model, 28, will marry Ben Wierda in June 2020.

The It’s Never Too Late author captioned a photo of herself riding a tractor at the time with the caption, “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!”

Cassidy’s engagement was praised by Kathie Lee on Instagram seven months before the ceremony.

In November 2019, the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host wrote, “So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff, is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda.”

“I am beyond the sun, the moon, and the stars.”

LORD, thank you!”

The author of The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi had two children with her late husband Frank Gifford.

The former couple married in 1986, and the former NFL player died in 2015 at the age of 84.

