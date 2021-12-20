Cody Ko, a YouTuber, is engaged to Kelsey Kreppel, his girlfriend.

Cody Ko, a YouTuber, is engaged to Kelsey Kreppel, a model.

Cody Ko, a YouTuber and podcast host, proposed to Kelsey Kreppel, his longtime girlfriend, on Dec.

She was 19 at the time, and she said yes!

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel have been dating for more than four years and are now engaged.

“Yesterday was a beautiful perfect day. thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel,” the YouTuber and host of the Tiny Meat Gang podcast captioned a photo of himself on bended knee on Instagram.

“I’ve never been more sure about anything. can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you,” Kelsey wrote on Instagram.

The YouTube community reacted positively to the news of their engagement, with Chris Klemens, Emma Chamberlain, and other celebrities congratulating the couple.

“YASSS CODAY AND KELSAYYYY,” Emma said, and musician Finneas added, “AWWWWW SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!”

Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia Sulewski commented on Kelsey’s Instagram, saying, “so happy for you two!!!!”

Cody proposed almost four months after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in Malibu.

Kelsey documented their trip on her vlog, taking viewers to Mastro’s for a fancy dinner and the pier.

And, while Kelsey and Cody are known for writing short, jokey captions for special occasions—on Kelsey’s birthday, Cody captioned a photo, “happy birthday you little f–ker i love you!!!”—Kelsey was a little more emotional in her February Valentine’s Day post.

“It’s Valentine’s Day! We’re in love with each other, but I also love my family, friends, and our dog, and the life we’ve built together, and I wouldn’t have been able to experience any of that without first loving myself,” she explained.

“rn i’m drinking wine straight from the bottle while still wearing my pjs, which i also enjoy. if the only person you have to celebrate with today is yourself, you should celebrate that because you deserve it. i sound like a tumblr post lmfao bye losers, i’m going to make out with my bf.”

