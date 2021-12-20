Cody Ko’s height is unknown.

Cody Ko, who is he and how tall is he?

CODY Ko is a YouTube sensation who has amassed a large following across a variety of video streaming platforms.

The YouTube sensation went from making Vines to dominating the platform.

Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk is a well-known YouTuber, podcaster, and comedian.

Cody rose to fame after posting short comedy skits on Vine in 2013, where he created a viral hashtag called (hashtag)6secondauditions. Cody was born in 1990 in Alberta, Canada.

He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 inches) tall and is 31 years old.

With over five million subscribers on YouTube, he is now a household name.

Ko is also a member of Tiny Meat Gang, a rap duo.

Cody was previously linked to Tana Mongeau.

He is currently engaged to Kelsey Kreppel, another YouTube star.

They announced their engagement on December 19, 2021, despite it being unclear when they started dating.

Cody shared the news by posting photos of himself proposing to Kelsey.

“Thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth @kelseykreppel,” he captioned the photo.

“I’ve never been more sure about anything. can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you,” Kelsey captioned a photo of the two of them.

Cody Ko’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 million as of December 2021.

His primary source of income is YouTube, from which he earns an estimated (dollar)3 million per year.