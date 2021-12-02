Cody Rhodes Talks About His AEW Future

While the Young Bucks signed two-year extensions with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week, it was unclear whether Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega (the company’s other two founding members and executive vice presidents) had done the same.

Omega is currently recovering from a series of surgery-related injuries, while Rhodes confirmed his commitment to the team in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

“For the time being, my future is with AEW,” Rhodes stated.

“AEW would be strange without the revolution’s core members.”

We continue to converse.

We all admire each other in some way.

I can’t imagine myself doing anything else, and I’m excited about what the future holds.”

He later spoke with AEW about his future plans. The former two-time TNT Champion has previously stated that he does not intend to wrestle past the age of 40, which is still several years away.

“I have a lot of data-driven objectives,” Rhodes stated.

“I ask Chris Harrington, our SVP, for a really good demo average number.

I’ve always said I’d like to do AEW destination programming, and that’s based on numbers to me.

And I’ve never told anyone this, but I truly believed that the PWI No.

One of the spots had previously been mine, and I was surprised that I hadn’t picked it up.

That may sound silly, but I care about it, and I’m willing to say so–those who say they don’t usually care a lot.

The AEW world championship is out of the question for me, but I have other ambitions that I’ll keep close to my chest for the time being.”

PWI No.

For the past two years, AEW stars have taken the top spot, with Jon Moxley receiving the honor in 2020 and Omega receiving the honor in 2019.

This year’s number one

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Rhodes will face Andrade in a street fight in Atlanta.

To wrap up the interview, Rhodes said, “I’m looking to move toward uncharted territory.”

“I want to do something that has never been done before, so I’m going to approach it differently than any other wrestler.”

That’s something I’m excited about.”

