Cody Rigsby is a Peloton instructor, but who is he?

Cody Rigsby is on the verge of cementing his dancing career with a DWTS win, after making a name for himself in the fitness world.

On the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, the Peloton instructor is a finalist.

Cody Rigsby is a Peloton fitness instructor known for his hot takes and dance moves.

He has been a member of their team for six years.

He started his career as a professional dancer, performing with Katy Perry and Pitbull, as well as burlesque in New York and at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

He was one of the most popular stationary bike and strength training instructors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s now known as the “King of Quarantine.”

Since 2018, Cody has been dating Andres Alfaro, a fellow fitness instructor.

Alfaro works at New York City’s Barry’s Bootcamp.

According to his instructor page on their website, he is known for his “motivated and challenging” classes.

The couple kept their relationship a secret until recently, when they began to share more of their personal lives and each other on Instagram.

Cody will perform in the Dancing with the Stars 2021 season finale tonight.

For the past ten weeks, he has competed with his partner Cheryl Burke.

During that time, the couple has had to deal with a number of challenges, including COVID-19.

Burke was diagnosed with the virus on September 3rd.

Rigsby announced on social media a week later that he had contracted coronavirus and that he “didn’t want to be sharing” the news.

Rigsby discussed how difficult Covid-19 was on his body in an interview.

“I’m someone who takes on a lot — I’m a high-output person, so when I first started working on DWTS, I thought to myself, ‘Of course, I can teach my classes and do these rehearsals.’

“You kind of jump into it feeling really confident, and then once you get into it, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is a lot and is taxing on my body,'” he told In Touch.

