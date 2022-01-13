Cody Rigsby Shares His Fierce January Survival Tips

The Dancing With the Stars alum reveals his favorite mocktail, as well as his New Year’s resolutions and more.

It’s Friday night, and if you’re anything like us, you’re thinking about your weekend plans and that celebratory end-of-week cocktail.

Those of you participating in Dry January, on the other hand, are probably focused on replacing your go-to margarita with something equally delicious but without the alcohol.

Thankfully, Cody Rigsby, the one and only, has you covered!

The Peloton instructor recently teamed up with Pure Leaf to create a citrusy, tea-powered mocktail that will keep you looking like the life of the party without the hangover the next morning.

Fortunately for us, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared the recipe with E!, along with some helpful hints for getting the year started on the right foot.

E! : We heard you have a killer mocktail that will help you win Dry January.

More details, please!

CR: I’m climbing the Dry January leaderboard! Pure Leaf and I teamed up and said, “Let’s get the ladies together for Dry January!”

If you follow me on Instagram, you know I made a cocktail called “The Fun andamp; Flouncy” for the summer, so I decided to make a mocktail called “The Fierce andamp; Flouncy” because we’re trying to stay fierce and focused on ourselves.

It’s so good that the first few sips made me gag.

You can also decorate the rim with a lemon slice.

“The Flouncy andamp; Fierce”

1 cup frozen berries-4 oz Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea with Lemon (substitute: Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Iced Tea)-2 oz lemonade-garnish with blackberry Bubly sparkling water and a lemon slice

Let’s say you’re at a party this month and someone tries to persuade you to drink despite your Dry January commitment.

Do you have any suggestions or a script for people in that situation?

CR: I.

