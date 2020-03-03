Cody Simpson Addresses Miley Cyrus Pregnancy Rumors

And a baby makes three?

On Monday, Cody Simpson paid a visit to Today Australia, where the Aussie musician was asked to weigh in on rumors that he and Miley Cyrus were expecting their first child together. While on the topic of what’s to come from the “Golden Thing” singer, Cody gave a cheeky response when asked if he was pregnant.

“Oh, yeah,” he told news anchors Karl Stefanovic and Alison Langdon. “I’ve been pregnant for years, apparently.”

After getting a chuckle out of the daytime television hosts, Cody shared how he handles being at the center of endless speculation and scrutiny. “I mean, you just gotta take it in stride,” he continued. “And, you know, what I try to do is just focus on my work and what’s important to me, and for me it’s my work and my music, so. The rest just kind of comes along with it. So, it’s all part of it and something you just have to take in stride and be cool with.”

Since confirming their relationship back in October 2019, Cody and Miley’s whirlwind romance has been subject to several rumors. Fans suspected that the musicians had broken up in December when the “Home To Mama” singer was out and about with Playboy magazine’s December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray.

But, Cody’s sister Alli Simpson said there was no truth to these cheating rumors and told Daily Mail Australia that her older brother and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer were very much still together, adding that Jordy is just a friend.

Reports also claimed that Cody was spotted kissing another woman in a bar, but Cody’s agent denied the allegations, saying, “There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Shortly after the holidays, the pair shut down the rumors by putting their love on display with steamy date night photos. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” she wrote over one image in her Instagram Stories.

While baby Cyrus-Simpson won’t be coming any time soon, Cody did tell Today Australia that he’s got a few projects lined up that fans can look forward to—starting with his upcoming poetry book Prince Neptune.

“I’ve always been a writer,” he said. “I’ve always been a writer of poetry and lyrics and all that stuff. And I started working on this poetry book four or five years ago and ended up with a collection that I felt like I wanted to bind and publish.”

The soon-to-be author has also been busy working on new music as well. He added, “Poetry’s always been an integral part of, like, my creative fabric, so I just wanted to do a book alongside the music because I feel, musically where I’m headed, the lyrics are poetic and the whole thing kind of comes hand-and-hand to me as like an art form.”