Cody Simpson Calls Miley Cyrus the Most “Extraordinary Woman” He’s Ever Met

Cody Simpson is gushing over girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, the “Golden Thing” singer took to Instagram Story to share a photo of Cyrus in honor of International Women’s Day. In the tribute post, Cyrus can be seen holding an “M” cup while sticking out her tongue for the camera.

“Happy womens day to the strongest, most beautiful & extraordinary woman I’ve ever met,” Simpson captioned the picture.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer went on to share Simpson’s post on her Instagram Story, adding a black heart and skull emoji.

Earlier in the day, Simpson posted a video of him and Cyrus, along with a pal, dancing and singing together in a bathroom.

“Ya know,” he captioned the video, taken by Cyrus.

It’s been about five months since Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, first sparked romance rumors. The couple raised eyebrows back in October when they were spotted kissing at a grocery store in Los Angeles.

The PDA sighting came about two weeks after Cyrus’ split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Since that October sighting, Simpson and Cyrus have been seemingly inseparable, sharing steamy selfies and getting tattoos together.

But, despite their frequent posts together online, Simpson and Cyrus have often been the subject over split rumors. In late Dec. 2019, Cyrus took to social media to shut down the breakup speculation.

Alongside a series of selfies with Simpson, Cyrus wrote, “Start dating your best friend Asap.”