Cody Simpson Gets Honest About Marriage and Dating ”Independent” Women

Get ready to fall more in love with Cody Simpson.

The Australian singer recently opened up about his thoughts on marriage, dating “independent” women and how Miley Cyrus brings out his creative side.

If anything, the 23-year-old star will surprise you with his words—which offer deep insight and wisdom, especially for someone so young. He credits the strong women in his life for making him a “better human.”

“I owe a lot of my humility to these women. My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don’t want to disappoint mum or my grandmothers,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “They’ve shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human.”

For him, this type of upbringing it’s no wonder he’s attracted to fierce women.

Aside from being with the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, he previously dated Gigi Hadid for quite some time.

“I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals,” he shared. “I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships.”

He explained that dating Miley has brought out a creative side to him, and their relationship is something that allows him to be his authentic self.

Need proof? The songstress recently gave Cody a major makeover, complete with red lipstick and mascara. She also gave him a buzz cut.

But we digress.

Miley’s creativity and individuality brings out that side out in him, he shared.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he expressed.

Adding, “Miley also inspires my art. There’s some romance in the poems I have written and yeah, they might be about her. It’s inevitable that what happens in my private life comes out in my work.”

So is marriage something he plans to do in his near future? Not exactly.

“I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” he said. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”

Marriage or not, for him, it’s all about having a solid relationship.

“In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person,” he explained. “You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you.”

Read Cody’s full interview, here.