‘Cold Plunges’ are something Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy doing together: ‘We Really Like to Wake Up the Self,’ they say.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom not only share skincare, but they’ve also made it a point to try out a few unconventional beauty treatments by each other’s side.

The 37-year-old singer revealed that she and her 44-year-old beau enjoy going to the sauna, steaming, and taking cold plunges together in a new interview with WSJ Magazine.

That’s right, for the couple, intense sweating followed by freezing cold, finger-numbing dips in the water has turned into a self-care and bonding activity.

“We enjoy waking up the self,” Perry said.

“You know what I’m saying? We really like to look after our telomeres.”

Aside from their glow treatments, the couple is also big fans of sharing skincare, specifically Kora Organics, which was founded by Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In the interview, the American Idol judge said, “She has this turmeric moisturizer that I swear by.”

“I’ve only been doing it for a year… once I find products, they’re staples for decades.”

Perry and Kerr collaborated on an Instagram Live in April, during which the singer of “California Girls” revealed that she and Bloom “fight over” the Kora Organics Tumeric Glow Moisturizer.

It’s no surprise that the actor wants it in his routine, given the product’s “luxurious” and “rich” texture.

“I’ve tried it all on my skin.”

La Mer is something I’ve tried.

I’ve used lines from all of Los Angeles’ amazing dermatologists.

“However, this one has completely changed my skin,” Perry explained at the time.

“Everyone says, ‘You’re glowing! You have rosy cheeks!'”

Perry hasn’t only upped the ante on her skincare routine in the last year, but she’s also changed up the rest of her look.

While she had been sporting platinum blonde hair for a while, the actress decided to go back to the jet black color she debuted in 2008 with her music video “I Kissed a Girl.”

The actress shared behind-the-scenes videos of hairstylist Rick Henry transforming her locks on Instagram earlier this month.

“All I do is ponder.”

