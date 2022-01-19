Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” was inspired by Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ was influenced by Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’

Chris Martin once said that “A Sky Full of Stars” was Coldplay’s most important song because of how it made him feel during an interview.

For the same reason, he revealed Katy Perry’s music and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” inspired “A Sky Full of Stars.”

He also explained why the song was classified as EDM (electronic dance music).

Martin praised his band’s song “A Sky Full of Stars” in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “It’s the most important song we’ve ever had lyrically, because every time I sing it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I want to live my life.”

Martin linked the lyrics to the current state of the world in “A Sky Full of Stars.”

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now that you can’t understand why; it’s crazy,” he continued.

“I’m not sure what the answer is, but if you don’t believe in the universe that something great will happen in the end, we’ll all give up, and it’ll be a waste of everyone’s time.”

That would be a disaster.”

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ video was inspired by the Ramones.

Martin revealed that “A Sky Full of Stars” was influenced by Perry’s songs’ repeating chord progressions. “Then I realized all these other people who have done that,” Martin said.

“A classic example is Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’ which is essentially the same chord sequence throughout.

That has a certain simplicity to it.

“I needed to come up with a sequence that I could play for a long time.”

Because he enjoys EDM so much, Martin revealed that “A Sky Full of Stars” is an EDM song.

He was well aware that some listeners despise electronic dance music as a genre.

Martin is unconcerned about how EDM is perceived by the public; he enjoys the genre because it appears to bring fans together.

Kurt Cobain’s daughter explained why the song “Dumb” by Nirvana makes her cry.

“A Sky Full of Stars” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were both hits, but one charted higher than the other.

No. 1 was achieved by the former.

The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 20 weeks.

Nirvana’s album Nevermind featured the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Nevermind topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks and a total of 558 weeks.

The song “A Sky Full of Stars” gained a lot of traction…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.