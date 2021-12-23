Coldplay’s Chris Martin claims that their final album will be released in 2025.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has stated that their final album will be released in 2025.

It’s possible that Coldplay has reached the end of their recording career.

In a preview of his upcoming interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 that aired on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Chris Martin revealed that the British band will release their final music in 2025.

“Well, I can tell you that our last proper record will be released in 2025, and after that, I believe we will only tour,” he explained.

“Perhaps we’ll do something collaborative,” he says, “but the Coldplay catalog, in a sense, ends then.” The full interview will be released on Thursday.

Coldplay’s debut album, Parachutes, was released in 2000.

The band’s 25th anniversary will be celebrated if their final album is released in 2025.

The band has released nine studio albums, the most recent of which is Music of the Spheres, which was released in October 2021.

It featured Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier, and BTS, among others.

Coldplay and the K-Pop group have performed their hit “My Universe” at the American Music Awards and The Voice in recent months.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour by Coldplay will kick off next year.

The last time they toured was for A Head Full of Dreams Tour in 2016 and 2017.

