Cole Beasley’s Wife Kyrstin Beasley: Who Is She?

Cole Beasley, an NFL wide receiver, began his career with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

He signed a four-year deal with the franchise worth (dollar)13 million three years later.

Cole signed a (dollar)29 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in free agency in 2019.

He made headlines in 2021 for his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cole was a vocal opponent of the NFL’s vaccine policy, tweeting at one point, “I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of the vaccine’s earnings in my wife’s name.” Cole then went on to debate the topic with fans and other members of the NFL community.

Before deleting his account, he received over 1,000 replies to his tweet, with some fans wanting to know more about his wife.

Here’s more on Kyrstin Beasley and why she drew attention while her husband was still a Cowboys player.

On May 7, 1990, Kyrstin Allain Willis was born.

She’s a native of Texas, just like Cole.

Plainville, Texas, is where Kyrstin grew up.

While it’s unclear when the couple started dating, they married in Coppell, Texas in 2014.

Cole isn’t shy about praising his wife on social media, calling her his “very bestest friend in the entire universe” in a birthday tribute, and adding, “I love you more than anything in the world… Every day is something new and I’m happy I get to spend them with you.”

I adore you, Mama, and I wish you the happiest of birthdays!!”

Kyrstin is also on Instagram, but her account is private.

Beasley no longer has a Twitter account, but she did when Cole was still a member of the Cowboys and she had a Twitter feud with fans who chastised Cole following a game.

Cole fumbled a punt return with less than two minutes left in a game against the New York Giants in 2015, according to Larry Brown Sports…

