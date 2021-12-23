Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska’s husband, hand feeds the family’s new calf in a sweet video.

Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska’s husband, feeds the family’s new calf by hand in this adorable video.

In a sweet video, Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer hand feeds the family’s new calf.

Last year, the happy couple began construction on their dream farmhouse in South Dakota, and have been updating fans on its progress ever since.

With a new video showing Cole giving a milk bottle, they’ve been immersed in the farming experience.

“Breakfast,” he wrote in the caption.

The calf was seen in its pen, surrounded by sheep, lapping up the milk.

Over the last two years, the couple has been working diligently on their home construction project.

“Holy c**p, we are so excited for this journey,” Chelsea said in March 2020 when she announced their plans.

“We don’t know much about building a house, but I’ve been planning for this for years, if you count Pinterest and allllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll

“The view was always one of the things we envisioned for the location of this house.”

“We wanted to be able to see down the tree line as well as across the pond.”

“I have no idea how they did it, but this baby was perfectly lined up.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the animals make their way from the trees to the pond.”

Despite the “blackfishing” scandal, Cheska is said to be focusing on her new life in the country.

During her new Instagram Live, she stunned fans by appearing completely different.

Chelsea, 30, was holding her 10-month-old son, Walker, while they were live on Instagram.

The former Teen Mom 2 star wore glasses and a puffy gray sweater.

In her onesie, Walker looked adorable as she stared at the camera.

With her hair pulled back into a messy bun, Chelsea appeared to have fuller lips.

During the online session, she also wore a nose ring.

Users slammed the MTV star’s appearance in the comments section after the photos of her appeared on Reddit.

“Wow,” wrote one Redditor.

“The girl appears to be tough.”

“This is not a good look for her,” another Redditor commented.

“This can’t be Chelsea,” a third Redditor added.

“Slow down all the injections,” said a fourth person.

“New lips,” said one commentator.

“Who is this?” you might wonder.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are the parents of Watson, four, and Layne, three, and were dressed to the nines for a Christmas party.