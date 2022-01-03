Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly React to Rip and Beth’s Season 4 Finale Surprise (Exclusive) on ‘Yellowstone’

*Warning: Season 4 finale of Yellowstone contains spoilers!

Wedding bells are ringing in the Yellowstone season 4 finale, after a tumultuous whirlwind romance.

Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) married in an unexpectedly unexpected way, and the actors talked to ET’s Cassie DiLaura about the momentous occasion.

Hauser reflected on the big event, “I mean, the way it went down was pretty wild.”

“Her storming in, her gold dress, her father [Kevin Costner as John Dutton] and I looking at her, going, ‘What in the hell is she up to now?’ Then she has a priest kidnapped.”

“It’s pretty crazy!” says the narrator.

Beth has a lot of plotting and planning going on in Sunday’s super-sized finale, and she wants to get one thing out of the way first: making her relationship with Rip a solid commitment.

So she shows up in a revealing gold dress (which she wore to sneak into a prison’s conjugal visit trailer and threaten information from an inmate, it’s a whole thing) with an unknown priest and declares that today is the day.

“As an actor, you’re sitting there trying to connect all the dots and you’re like, ‘This is f**king crazy,'” Hauser said of the big scene.

“However, it all comes together, and there’s this beautiful moment there, which I thought was quite touching in the end.”

Despite the unconventional nature of the ceremony, Beth has her father walk her down the aisle, and Rip tears her up by presenting her with his late mother’s wedding ring, which she had not expected at all.

“I love their wedding,” Reilly said, “and it’s just so Beth.” “She’s just not interested in having a wedding party or a wedding gown or anything like that.”

She only cares about being his wife, and she knows it… In a weird way, I find her heroic.”

When John asks what the priest means when he says he “won’t press charges,” the priest explains.

