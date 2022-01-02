Cole Hauser, star of ‘Yellowstone,’ reveals the one time Rip knew he couldn’t leave Carter behind.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, admits that his character hasn’t been very supportive of Beth’s decision to bring Carter into their family.

Since Beth (Kelly Reilly) first brought the young teen to the ranch at the start of season 4, he’s been skeptical.

But, according to Hauser, there was a point when Rip realized he couldn’t leave Carter (Finn Little) behind.

Fans of Yellowstone will recall that Beth met Carter for the first time in the hospital during the season 4 premiere.

Beth had gone to see her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who had been shot in the season 3 finale and was recovering.

Carter was there to care for his father, who was dying.

When Carter’s father died, the local cops caught him in the act of causing a commotion.

The young teen told the cops that Beth was his guardian because he didn’t have any parents.

Beth agreed to take Carter in because he reminded her of a young Rip, and she wanted a family and children.

Rip wasn’t happy with Beth’s decision to take Carter in as soon as he got home.

He threw him out of the house and told him he could go in any of four directions because he had nowhere else to go.

Then he tells him to return home for the evening.

Rip is driving Carter back into town the next morning when the boy tells him he can drop him off wherever he wants.

Carter then tells Rip that he only wanted a chance.

Rip then throws him out of the truck and tries to continue down the road.

The next thing that happened, according to Hauser, was Rip realizing he couldn’t abandon Carter.

During a recent appearance on The Official Yellowstone Podcast, Hauser revealed Rip’s first inkling that Carter would be in his life.

He claims that when Rip leaves Carter on the road and looks back in the rearview mirror for a split second, he “sees himself” in the young boy.

“Life doesn’t give people like you chances, kid,” Rip said as he backed up and exited his truck.

If you haven’t noticed, there’s a lot going on right now.

And requesting one is a complete waste of time.”

“So I’m supposed to just take what I get in life? Get raped in a foster home?” Carter retaliates, asking Rip.

I’m not…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.