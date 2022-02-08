Cole Huvane, Chris Huvane’s wife, who is she?

Chris Huvane, a Hollywood movie agent, died in an apparent suicide at the age of 47.

He was a well-known talent manager and co-founder of Management 360.

Although she has been active on social media, little is known about Cole Huvane.

She has amassed a sizable Instagram following of over 30,000 people who she has kept up to date with her life.

“Happy birthday to the most giving and caring person we all know,” she wrote in an Instagram message to Chris on his birthday.

Thank you for being a part of my life.

I am extremely fortunate to have you by my side.

Everyone who knows you is fortunate.

You are unique, and you look after everyone, but today is your special day.

You are deserving of the entire world.

“I adore you.”

Chris had been battling depression for a long time before his death, according to Deadline.

Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Ben McKenzie, Margaret Qualley, and Jensen Ackles are just a few of the celebrities Chris has worked with.

According to the publication, the New York native joined Management 360 in 2010 as a manager and was promoted to partner five years later.

Chris was previously the Senior West Coast Editor for GQ.

Chris and Cole’s (maiden name Shneider) wedding date is unknown.

According to Gossip Next Door, they “likely” married in March 2020.

They seem to have tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.

Her exact age is unknown, but reports suggest she is in her early thirties.

Kyle Shneider is her brother, according to rumors.

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best.’ A brilliant manager, consummate colleague, and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him,” said Management 360 in a statement.

It is an incalculable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

We are all better people as a result of knowing Chris, and we pledge to carry on his legacy every day.”

According to reports, the couple didn’t have any children.

Cole previously revealed in an Instagram post that the couple had two beautiful dogs as part of their family.

Genie and Papi are the names of the two dogs.

According to the report, in the United States, there were “more than two and a half times as many suicides” as homicides.

Suicide was the “second leading cause of death” among people aged 10 to 34.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.