Cole Sprouse Celebrates 100 Episodes of ‘Riverdale,’ and Reveals His Least Favorite Jughead Story (Exclusive)

Cole Sprouse Celebrates 100 Episodes on ‘Riverdale,’ and Reveals His Least Favorite Jughead Story (Exclusive)

Riverdale has taken us on a wild ride over the last five years, from love triangle trysts to killer twists to headaches and heartbreak, and now it’s time to celebrate 100 episodes!

With tonight’s episode, “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox,” the hit CW series reaches a major milestone, and who better than everyone’s favorite Riverdale narrator to fill us in on all the chaos and commotion ahead?

ET recently spoke with Riverdale star Cole Sprouse about the 100th episode (“It’s a little confusing,” he admits) and advice he would give to his younger self on the set of the pilot.

Plus, the 29-year-old actor reveals his least favorite episode from the past six seasons and discusses his feelings about Jughead’s beanie after all these years!

ET: Cole, congrats on 100 Riverdale episodes! How are you doing?

Cole Sprouse: I’m doing pretty well.

I’m doing well.

As is customary in Vancouver, it is raining right now.

So I’m sitting in my apartment, staring out the window, acting depressed.

Setting the tone for a deep and reflective discussion.

Can I be completely honest with you?

Please don’t say that.

I was completely perplexed by your hundredth episode.

[Laughs] It’s all right.

It’ll be fine.

We’ll get through it as a group.

When you first read the script for Riverdale’s 100th episode, what were your initial thoughts?

It was fantastic! I absolutely adored it.

The script, in my opinion, was very respectful of the show’s history.

I understand it’s a little perplexing, but I believe it does a fantastic job of speaking directly to the audience who has stayed with us for a while.

And it’s also one of the first times the show has actually discussed why things are the way they are, which I think is important because this is a cult show, right? It’s really campy, it’s really big, and it can be abstract at times.

And one of the things I used to hear all the time was that people were always asking why we were using silliness or campiness to discuss certain topics, such as when Cheryl was drowning someone in maple syrup.

