Cole Sprouse Fires Back at “Baseless” Claims Amid Kaia Gerber Romance Rumors

Cole Sprouse is so over the speculation about his personal life.

The Riverdale star took to his Instagram Story overnight to address rumors involving his relationship status with Kaia Geber. As fans will know, 27-year-old Sprouse has been in an on-off romance with 23-year-old co-star Lili Reinhart for the past few years. In recent weeks, however, claims have been made on social media about Sprouse’s possible involvement with 18-year-old model Gerber.

After seeing the speculation, Sprouse took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the actor wrote. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

The Disney alum went on to write in his post, “Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” Sprouse continued. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

“So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a–,” Sprouse wrote. “(Making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a divorced mother of three).”

Sprouse and Reinhart first sparked romance rumors in 2017, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Comic-Con. Then last summer, the pair called it quits after two years of dating, but they reunited months later.

Following split speculation in early 2020, a source assured E! News that Sprouse and Reinhart were still together.

“There hasn’t been any on-set tension, fights or issues since their reconciliation at the beginning of Riverdale‘s production season,” the source previously shared.

Despite this, speculation about their relationship status has escalated in recent months, prompting Sprouse to address the most recent claims.