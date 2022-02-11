Cole Sprouse Says Versace “Shaved My Nipples” For Hot New Pics

Cole Sprouse reveals that he “shaved my nipples” for new photos with Versace.

Cole Sprouse’s Versace collaboration required him to shave and flaunt some smooth skin in order to promote his new eyewear capsule.

To shave or not to shave, that is the question.

Cole Sprouse revealed that in his most recent collaboration with Versace, the fashion house had his nipples shaved for a photoshoot promoting their new eyewear capsule collection, which debuted on Tuesday, Feb.

The Riverdale star shared the finished product of the collaboration on Instagram on Thursday, February.

“They shaved my nipples for this so please like and subscribe to my channel,” 10 captioned the photo.

The photo features his newly shaved torso peeking through an unbuttoned Versace-printed shirt, as well as his new Versace optical frames.

She commented that his photo, which showed a little more skin than usual, had 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman “screaming.”

KJ Apa and his partner Clara Berry, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, liked the steamy post.

Cole’s new look includes ditching the black hair he’s had since joining Riverdale as the series’ witty narrator, Jughead, and embracing his blonde locks once more.

His wavy blonde hair, on the other hand, appears to be a little more mature than what fans saw when he was Cody from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

Cole also shared photos of the two sunglasses included in the eyewear capsule.

Those, on the other hand, didn’t necessitate a nip slip from Cole.

The thin gold optical frames and sunglasses cost between (dollar)278 and (dollar)343.

